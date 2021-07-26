COVID-19: Ireland Reopens Pubs And Restaurants; Mandates Vaccination Proof

Following the decline in COVID-19 cases, Ireland directed pubs and restaurants to resume indoor services. BBC reported the customers must have official proof that they have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 within the last 180 days. However, the customers have been reminded of new guidelines as the industry starts reopening. The eligibility will be proved through the EU's Digital Covid Cert with its QR codes, along with official identification such as a driving license card with a photo.

The president of the Restaurant Association of Ireland, Mark McGowan, said that the vaccination card will be considered as proof of immunity in the Republic. Further, he said that once the customer shows his official ID card along with a photo and COVID-19 vaccination card, that will be sufficient.

Guidelines issued by Ireland

The lead person on the table will be asked to give his/her name for the contact-tracing purpose.

A maximum of six adults would be allowed per table. Once seated, the customers can remove their masks and no bar services will be allowed.

Children will be allowed in pubs and restaurants. The premises will be closed by 23:30.

Not all pubs and restaurants will be opened in Ireland.

The owners' reactions to the reopening of the industry

Some owners have complained that they have not been given enough time to hire and train the staff to work with new guidelines. County Donegal publican Kevin Kavanagh also said that the government has issued the guidelines too late in order to reopen the restaurants and pubs from Monday. While others also stated that they are not fully vaccinated yet, so they cannot take any chance.

While some owners felt elated after hearing the news of reopening the industry. Letterkenny restaurateur Carol Meenan said that as the industry reopened, that was an 'exciting day' for her. Further, she was hoping that the customers will be patient as staff comes to terms with new norms and regulations. As per new norms, she said, "Verifying Identification and proof of vaccination" will be a full-time job at the door. However, the hospitality industry did not operate since last year, it will be a day of relief for many businesses, said Carol. On the other hand, Mr. McGowan, from the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said it was a 'significant day' for the hospitality industry.

(IMAGE: PTI/TWITTER@MARKMACGOWANMP)