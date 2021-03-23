COVID-19: Israel And New Zealand Allow Anti-virus Nasal Spray; Here's How It Works

Vancouver-based SaNOtize Research & Development Corp. (SaNOtize) has received interim approval in Israel and Canada to manufacture its Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) that could help prevent COVID-19 disease. This comes after the UK trial of the nasal spray showed to have reduced the SARS-CoV-2 viral loads by more than 95% in infected participants within 24 hours.

"NONS destroys the virus, blocks entry into and halts viral replication within the nasal cavity, which rapidly reduces viral load. This is significant because the viral load has been linked to infectivity and poor outcomes. There is currently a lack of an antiviral therapy that is effective against COVID-19 and its variants, can prevent or shorten the course of the disease, reduce damage, lower the severity of COVID-19, and can be made widely and readily available to the public," Dr. Chris Miller, Chief Science Officer and co-founder of SaNOtize, said in a statement.

In the UK trial, SaNOtize conducted a randomized test of its nasal spray on 79 individuals with confirmed COVID-19 infection, the majority of whom were infected with the UK variant. The trial result showed that early treatment of the COVID-19 virus significantly reduces SARS-CoV-2 viral loads in patients. The spray did not cause any adverse effects in participants. Early trials were also conducted in Canada on 7,000 people, who self-administered NONS. The trial result did not trigger any adverse effect in participants and showed NONS to be safe and effective.

How does NONS work?

The spray blocks viruses from passing through the nasal cavity just like sanitizers work on other parts of the body, such as hands. The spray creates a chemical barrier with nitric oxide (NO) and kills viruses before they could pass via nasal passages. The spray also prevents viruses from replicating within the nasal cavity. The trial results have shown that NONS could significantly reduce the transmission rate from infected person to a non-infected person.

Regulatory approval

The nasal spray is yet to receive approval for mass use from regulators. However, SaNOtize has received approval for manufacturing the spray in Israel and is expected to start the production anytime soon. According to the Times of Israel, NONS has received approval to sell the drug in Israel for people aged 12 and above, meaning the drug could be used by many who are not yet eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

