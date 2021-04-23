COVID-19: Japan To Announce 'short And Tough' Measures In 4 Prefectures Ahead Of Olympics

Japan will be declaring a new state of emergency from April 25 to May 11 in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures as “short and powerful” measures to contain the resurgence of COVID-19 cases just three months before the nation is scheduled to host the Olympic Games 2020, that has already been postponed once. Starting from Sunday, all four prefectures will be under strict lockdown with the toughest measures yet. Eateries will be closed and spectators in sporting events will also not be allowed.

As per Blomberg report, the Japanese government’s point man for virus management, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on April 23 that bars and restaurants serving alcohol, establishments with karaoke equipment among other facilities with floor space of at least 1,000 square meters would be shut down as the country announces the third state of emergency.

"We absolutely have to limit the movement of people, and we have to do it decisively. We need powerful, short and focused measures," he said, asking people to recall the lockdowns of last spring and stay indoors. The latest measures in Japan will be formally announced by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at 8 PM or 1100 GMT at a news conference. Schools will still remain open as Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo would last through the “Golden Week” holidays.

In a separate news conference, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said, “We will be asking for illuminations and neon signs to be turned off...It will be dark at night” hoping that people would refrain from going outside during the holidays. Koike also asked the non-residents to refrain from entering Tokyo as much as possible. Japan will be hosting the Tokyo Olympics in July.

Japan PM Suga Cancels His Trip To India Amid COVID-19 Surge

Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has cancelled his planned visit to India and the Philippines, said government sources on April 21 as per news agency ANI apparently due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Japan. Suga’s trip had been scheduled from late April to early May and was aimed to reaffirm Japan’s ties with both nations to further achieve a free and open Indo-pacific while countering China’s military buildup and assertiveness in the region. While coronavirus infections surged in Japan, India and the Philippines are also rocked with an uptick of fresh cases.

Image credits: AP