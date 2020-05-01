COVID-19: Japan Plans To Extend The State Of Emergency For Another Month

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that the government has started planning for approximately a month-long extension of the state of emergency which is set to expire on May 6. Speaking at a press conference, Abe said that he has already instructed the minister in charge, Yasutoshi Nishimura, to plan for an extension.

The Japanese leader shared the government’s assessment of the recent decline in the spread of the virus around the country and highlighted the continuing difficulties faced by medical institutions.

Abe said that the final decision will be made on May 4 and he will address the nation to convey it.

PM Abe said he instructed the Minister in charge to start coordinating with relevant stakeholders so as to extend the emergency declaration for about one month. PM also stated that the decision will be made on May 4 and he will speak to the nation on the decision. pic.twitter.com/GyTPdb9vSe — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) May 1, 2020

Read: Japanese PM To Consult Health Experts On Whether To Extend State Of Emergency

Japan has reported 14,088 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 430 deaths owing to the infectious disease. According to the latest report, over 3.3 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with over 234,000 deaths, overwhelming the health care facilities across the globe.

Read: Tokyo Olympics 'difficult' If Pandemic Not Contained: Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Border control measures stepped up

On April 27, Abe announced that the government is banning 14 more countries from entry to step up border control measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. He said that the countries on the ban list include Russia, Peru, and Saudi Arabia as the nation is going through a month-long state of emergency first declared on April 7.

Speaking at the meeting of COVID-19 Response headquarters, Abe outlined the additional border control measures required to curb the spread of the coronavirus. He emphasised on the need for a sustained effort to achieve the goal of 80 per cent reduction in physical human contact.

Read: Japan Extends Entry Ban To 14 More Countries Including Russia, Saudi Arabia

Read: Japan's Minister Cancels Public Appearances After Coming In Contact With COVID-19 Patient

(Image: Twitter / @JPN_PMO)