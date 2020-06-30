COVID-19: Mexico Offered Little Help As Fatalties And Cases Surge

While massive coronavirus outbreaks in Brazil and the United States have garnered global attention in recent weeks, the per capita death rate has actually been higher in Mexico, the hemisphere's third giant. The three countries account for half of the global deaths with Mexico reporting 27,121 fatalities till now. As per John Hopkins University, Mexico also reported 2,20,657 cases becoming 12th the fourth-worst affected country.

As per experts, Mexico has the highest fatality rate in the world with single day reporting surpassing that of the US. The Latin American nation reported 3,805 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the country' health care system is struggling to cope with the rising number of infections. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, till march was encouraging Mexicans to continue to hug, kiss and gather in groups, indirectly expediting the spread of the virus.

Mexico reopens

The IMF projects a 10.5% contraction this year, while the UN says 17 million Mexicans could be living in extreme poverty by year’s end, up from 11 million now. Amidst all this, the Mexican government allowed more businesses to reopen in parts of the country despite continued high infection and death rates. On a four-colour alert level, in which red is the worst and green the best, Mexico City reportedly said it was downgrading the city's alert to “orange” even though it has the country's largest numbers of infections and deaths.

Hotels and restaurants in the capital will reopen next week at about 30% seating capacity. And despite the announcement on markets, many of the city's street markets never closed during the pandemic. By July 6, shopping malls and department stores will open. Bars, gyms, schools and other businesses will remain closed. The city said hospital bed occupancy had declined somewhat, one indicator that could justify reopening.

In related news, demonstrators travelling in vehicles as part of a 'caravan' protested on June 28 in Mexico City against the government of President Obrador. At the centre of the discontent is lack of security and the economic devastation worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is pushing more Mexicans into poverty. Thousands of vehicles beeped their horns as they drove down Reforma Avenue to the centre of the city demanding Obrador's resignation.

Image credits: AP