US: 3 Dead, 1 Permanently Blind After Drinking Hand Sanitizer In New Mexico

At least three people have died and one got permanently blind after drinking hand sanitizer that caused methanol poisoning, New Mexico health officials said in a statement on June 26. Additionally, three others are in critical condition. Health officials reportedly said all seven people are believed to have consumed sanitizers as the liquor that contained methanol.

New Mexico Poison Control has been reported of such cases over several weeks in May, however, this particular incident was related to alcoholism, health ministry was quoted saying. State health Secretary Kathy Kunkel said in a statement, if anyone consumed or used hand sanitizer containing methanol other than for prescribed purpose, they must seek immediate medical care. Further, it added, an antidote to methanol poisoning was available, but the earlier someone got treated for methanol poisoning the better the chances were of recovery. Most of these cases were reported around cases that occurred since May 29, as per a report.

FDA advises consumers not to use any hand sanitizer manufactured by Eskbiochem due to the potential presence of methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested: https://t.co/IO4MoLDuSW pic.twitter.com/qjvE8LssPE — FDA Drug Information (@FDA_Drug_Info) June 19, 2020

Swallowing methanol is fatal

Noting that the incident was related to substance abuse, the health authorities reportedly said, these cases were most prevalent within the homeless community. Many daily wage workers in Mexico have been known to use sanitizer and other products as a substitute for alcohol and liquor. Swallowing methanol, when it isn’t lethal, can cause kidney and brain damage, blindness as well as neurological damage, according to US Food and Drug Administration. Fatal when inhaled, or ingested, at least nine brands of sanitizers that contained methanol were prohibited for use. Additionally, some non-commercially produced or bootlegged hand sanitizers contain methanol that could be hazardous for health.

Citing an NMDOH report, Dept. of Health Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel, said in a statement that any persons that might have consumed nine products manufactured by Esk Biochem SA de CV in Mexico should seek urgent medical care. Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and should not be used due to its toxic effects, the FDA reportedly warned.

