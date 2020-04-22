COVID-19: Nepal Reports 3 Fresh Cases; 24-yr-old Indian One Of Them

Nepal has confirmed three new cases of the novel Coronavirus including one 24-year-old Indian national, the country's Ministry of Health and Population informed on Wednesday. Local media reported that samples tested at Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) using Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test confirmed three samples to be positive with COVID-19.

All three patients are kept in an isolation ward of BPKIHS. "They were kept in quarantine built on by Nepal Army in Morang's Tandi after the infection was confirmed in 13 people staying along inside the mosque in Bhulke. They now are kept in an isolation ward," said Dr Bikash Shah, Deputy Director at the BPKIHS.

Coronavirus in Nepal

The latest addition of cases takes the COVID-19 toll in Nepal to 45, a fraction of neighbour India's 20,471. Udaypur district in Eastern Nepal has become the hotspot of COVID-19 in the country, reporting 27 active cases. The district has been completely sealed. The Himalayan nation has so far reported seven recoveries, with two discharges on Wednesday itself. No one has died in the country due to the infection.

