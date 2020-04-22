PM Modi Says 'India-Nepal Relationship Is Special' As KP Oli Thanks India For Its Support

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli has thanked PM Narendra Modi on April 22 for sending in 23 tonnes of medicines and showing support amid deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22 for sending 23 tonnes of essential medicines and showing support in the former’s battle with coronavirus outbreak. Amid the unprecedented global health crisis, while leaders around the world are struggling to flatten the curve of the disease, Oli showed gratitude to PM Modi for his “generous support” and informed that the essential medicines were handed over to Nepal’s Department of Health.

‘Special relationship’

While acknowledging Oli’s regards, PM Modi claimed that the relationship between both countries is “special” and said that the bonds are “strong and deep-rooted”. India sent assistance to Nepal when the nation has confirmed at least 20,471 cases of coronavirus with 652 fatalities till now. However, PM Modi restated the support for the Nepalese government and said they would combat the coronavirus outbreak “in solidarity”.

