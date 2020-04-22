PM Modi Says 'India-Nepal Relationship Is Special' As KP Oli Thanks India For Its Support

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22 for sending 23 tonnes of essential medicines and showing support in the former’s battle with coronavirus outbreak. Amid the unprecedented global health crisis, while leaders around the world are struggling to flatten the curve of the disease, Oli showed gratitude to PM Modi for his “generous support” and informed that the essential medicines were handed over to Nepal’s Department of Health.

I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for India's generous support of 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal, to fight COVID-19 Pandemic. The medicines were handedover to the Minister for Health and Population today by the Ambassador of India. — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) April 22, 2020

‘Special relationship’

While acknowledging Oli’s regards, PM Modi claimed that the relationship between both countries is “special” and said that the bonds are “strong and deep-rooted”. India sent assistance to Nepal when the nation has confirmed at least 20,471 cases of coronavirus with 652 fatalities till now. However, PM Modi restated the support for the Nepalese government and said they would combat the coronavirus outbreak “in solidarity”.

India-Nepal relationship is special. Our bonds are not only strong but also deep-rooted.



India stands in solidarity with people and the Government of Nepal to fight COVID-19 pandemic.@kpsharmaoli https://t.co/jQ6hYgkKfY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2020

