COVID-19: New Zealand Sees Drop In New Cases As Country Prepares To Lift Strict Lockdown

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, New Zealand has recorded just 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. According to reports, even though this marks the fourth day in a row that New Zealand has seen a drop in cases. Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has claimed that the decision on changing the alert level will be made only two days before the end of the lockdown.

As per reports, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has claimed that there are 23 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Zealand on April 9 and six more probable cases. New Zealand has reported a total of 1,239 coronavirus cases and only one death.

According to reports, Dr Bloomfield has claimed that 41 per cent of the cases in New Zealand are travel-related while 44 per cent are due to close contact with an infected individual and only per cent is due to community transmission. There still exist 12 clusters for the virus with the three biggest being the wedding in Bluff with 87 cases, Marist College with 84 and Matamata with 66.

Health Minister demoted

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the demotion of Health Minister following a breach of nationwide lockdown order imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. Ardern said that the minister, David Clark, had offered his resignation for flouting the social distancing rules to drive his family to a beach.

However, New Zealand PM was of the opinion that the sacking of the Health Minister could cause a massive disruption in the government’s response against the pandemic, which the country can not afford in the current situation. Ardern added that she would sack the minister under normal circumstances as there are no excuses for what he did.

Extends State of National Emergency

New Zealand has also extended the state of national emergency for another seven days looking at the impending threat. Minister of Civil Defence Peeni Henare announced the declaration on April 7 saying it does not change the length of the Alert Level 4 lockdown. The powers activated through the national emergency enable civil defence emergency management professionals to carry out critical work including managing roads, traffic and public places, providing first aid, food, shelter and accommodation.

