Mohammad Yousuf Says New Zealand Were The Better Side In The Home Series Against India

Mohammad Yousuf reckons that India were completely outplayed by New Zealand during their gruelling tour. Even though the Men In Blue handed a 5-0 whitewash in the T20Is, the hosts returned the favour in the five One Day Internationals and the two Tests that followed.

'NZ just played much better cricket': Mohammad Yousuf

During a recent interview, Mohammad Yousuf formerly known as Yousuf Youhana said that New Zealand have always been a tough side at home and that they have only gotten better in recent years. The former middle-order batsman also mentioned that the Kiwis have some top pace bowlers who are not easy to handle in their home conditions.

Yousuf then added that the Black Caps just played much better cricket than India. The ex-Test great further added he sometimes reckons that there is so much cricket being played these days due to which it is inevitable that even the best players will get tired and fatigued at some stage.

Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic that has made its impact all over the world. India-South Africa bilateral ODI series has been rescheduled at a further date. Meanwhile, even the Australia-New Zealand ODI series and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) semi-finals have also been postponed while the 13th edition of the IPL that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has been tentatively postponed to April 15.

Stakeholders looking at the September-November window for IPL 2020

As per reports, the stakeholders are looking at the September-November window later this year to make the IPL 2020 season happen. The organisers are keen on having a go at this plan even if it’s a short season without foreign players.

According to a leading media network, the source said that either way, one thing remains clear. The source added that the IPL 2020 takes precedence whenever the markets open. That’s because the IPL 2020 remains the elephant in the room rather than the BCCI forcing it.

If IPL 2020 indeed takes place without overseas players, there are fears that the tournament may lose its charm. According to a BCCI official, it would be exactly like another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy if the foreign cricketers don’t play their trade in IPL 2020. However, the IPL officials are still optimistic and are hopeful that the presence of top India stars at the IPL 2020 will be enough to attract the fans to the stadiums.

