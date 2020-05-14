COVID-19: New Zealanders Cheer As Country Eases Lockdown Restrictions After 7 Weeks

After almost 7 weeks of one of the world’s toughest coronavirus restrictions, New Zealanders are celebrating the easing of the lockdown. According to reports, the entire country shared a sense of relief at the prospect of things returning to normal. New Zealand reported only 1,497 confirmed cases and fewer than 90 people are still sick.

As per reports, in Auckland, residents queued up from midnight hoping to get a professional to cut their hair for the first time in nearly two months. New Zealand’s $200 billion economy that heavily relies on trade and tourism took a big hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While restrictions were somewhat eased during late Apri, the latest easing of restrictions allows for retail, restaurants and other public spaces including playgrounds to reopen. While schools in New Zealand begin only from next week, offices were allowed to reopen from May 14 onwards, resulting in traffic returning to the streets and office building once again filled with employees that were for months working from home.

According to reports, travel between different regions of New Zealand will begin from May 18 onwards and bars are scheduled to open from May 21 onwards. While the restrictions have been eased, precautions are still being taken. Social gatherings such as weddings and various religious ceremonies are still limited to only 10 people.

As per reports, Jim Boult, the mayor of South Island adventure tourism resort Queenstown believes that once local travel is once again permitted, it will give a much-needed boost to New Zealand’s local economy and thousands of people will once again be able to return to work.

According to reports, unemployment in New Zealand is expected to rise from 4% to 10% by June and Finance Minister Grant Robertson has claimed that tourism, that is such an integral part of New Zealand’s economy will take years to recover. Therefore, in an effort to keep unemployment under 10%, the government plans to borrow and spend vast amounts of money.

