COVID-19: Nurse Breaks Down After Finding Grocery Shelves Empty Post 48-hour Shift | Watch

A video of a critical care nurse breaking down after she returns empty-handed from supermarket swept clean due to panic buying is making the internet sob. Dawn Bilbrough had finished a 48-hour shift at a hospital attending to the patients of COVID-19 disease when she hopped to the nearest local shop in York, England to buy essential supplies. She, however, found that the store was out of stock with fruits and vegetables. She posted a video on her Facebook account teary-eyed, urging people to stop panic buying, and the internet is gloom-struck.

In the video that she shot in her car, Dawn can be heard saying, “So I’ve just come out of the supermarket. There’s no fruit and veg. I had a little cry in there”. She further added saying, “I’m a critical care nurse and I’ve just finished 48 hours of work. There’s no fruit, there are no vegetables. I just don’t know how I’m supposed to stay healthy”. “You just need to stop it. Because it’s people like me that are going to be looking after you when you’re at your lowest so just stop it. Please!” she said, making an appeal further.

Internet users flouted panic-buying

The video triggered a huge reaction on the internet as people flouted the trend of hoarding supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak. There have been ongoing concerns regarding the health workers, the elderly, and the pensioners being left with no supplies as people are stockpiling essential supplies like the toilet rolls due to the pandemic.

“Dawn this is heartbreaking to see, lots of love and thank you for all you do,” wrote a Facebook user. “Dawn, can I help with anything? I can have a look round, what is it that you need?” enquired another user. The video has over 27k shares and was liked 7.6k times on Facebook. As per the reports, shortly after the video went viral, the supermarkets in the area implemented new rules such as allowing shoppers to buy only four of any products per visit.

