Netizens Are Getting Their Pets To Wear Face Masks On TikTok To Mock Coronavirus Scare

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced people into wearing face masks across the world as it has now become a common sight to spot at least one person with the safety gear. However, some people are taking the opportunity to make fun of the paranoia as a video showing mask-wearing goat is doing rounds on social media.

In the video, a number of goats can be wearing a face mask while a song on Coronavirus plays in the background. The video was shared on TikTok by a user named Rohit Das and it has since garnered over 17 million views. The TikTok profile of Rohit Das alone shows various other animals sporting face masks, including a dog.

In the early days of the outbreak when the virus was still an epidemic and was largely concentrated in China's Hubei province, a picture on social media went viral where a cat was seen wearing a face mask in the streets of the East Asian country. The picture became popular and was shared widely across the world.

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 10,000 lives across the world and has infected nearly 2,45,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Italy, Iran and Spain are the most affected countries outside mainland China, where, as of March 17 the combined death toll stands at 5,520. Italy has now surpassed China to record the most number of deaths in the world due to the virus outbreak.

