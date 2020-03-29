Coronavirus Outbreak Pushes Ambulance Services In New York Close To Breaking Point

As coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the United States, New York City has reportedly pushed its ambulance service close to the breaking point. According to international media reports, approximately 20 per cent of the 4,500 ambulance workers, including EMTs, paramedics and supervisors, have fallen sick and emergency calls, on the other hand, have skyrocketed. New York is one of the most hard-hit states in the country, meanwhile, the death toll in US has now crossed 2,200, which is more than double the level from two days ago.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Dr Lewis Marshall, board chairman of the New York City Regional Emergency Medical Services Council said that most of the ambulance workers are out of action because they either have the virus or have been exposed to it. Marshall even said that two members of ambulance crews were also on medical ventilators, which are used to help seriously ill patients breathe. Meanwhile, the union representing EMS reportedly said that they received more than 6,000 calls, breaking every call volume record the council has ever seen before.

‘Very large acceleration in infections’

Earlier this week, the Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro reportedly even asked public to avoid making 911 calls except in real emergencies. EMS further added that in recent days, up to 400 calls at a time deemed less serious and had simply been left on hold. The council said that the number of sick workers is also increasing and may soon reach 30 per cent, which would further lead to a series decline in ambulance services.

Furthermore, the EMS lieutenant warned of dire consequences if calls for help soar and the number of emergency personnel continue to drop from illness. The lieutenant said that if this continues, the EMS is expecting to have bodies on the street. Meanwhile, one emergency medical technician reportedly said that they don’t even have time to go to the bathroom.

The World Health Organisation had also said that the US has the potential to become the new epicentre due to a ‘very large acceleration in infections’ in the country. WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said, “United Nations health agency is now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the US. So it does have that potential. We cannot say that is the case yet but it does have that potential”. She added that the US has a “very large outbreak and an outbreak that is increasing in intensity”.

