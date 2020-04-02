COVID-19: Over 350,000 People Fined In France For Violating Lockdown

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, France has implemented strict measures such as mandatory lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19. According to reports, since the beginning of the lockdown, France has fined more than 350,000 people for breaking the rules of the lockdown. According to the lockdown implemented in France, people can only go outside if deemed essential.

As per reports, those who flout the lockdown rules can receive a fine of €135, that fine can also be increased to €200 if individuals are caught a second time breaking the lockdown rules. France has effectively been under strict lockdown since March 17 in an effort to combat the deadly coronavirus. The lockdown in France was initially planned for only 2 weeks but has been extended till April 15.

According to reports, under the rules of the lockdown, all public gatherings have been banned and people are only allowed outside for a few essential reasons such as buying food and etc. The French Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe reportedly claimed that the coronavirus pandemic wave was just beginning.

Dark day for France

The coronavirus infection continues to increase its horizon and claimed the lives of 509 in France on April 1, bringing the death toll to 4,032. The number of deaths registered on April 1, made it the darkest day of France with such a huge number of casualties in a single day from COVID-19. There are now 24,639 people hospitalized in France with infection, out of which 6,017 are currently being monitored under intensive care, health official Jerome Salomon reportedly told the media outlets.

The figures put forward by the health authorities on April 1, makes France the fourth country to pass the 4,000-casualties threshold after Italy, Spain, and the US. With 13,155 deaths to date, Italy contributes to 30 per cent of the global death tally. Spain has 9,053 deaths and, just like France, the US death tally has also crossed the 4,000-mark, surpassing the death toll of the horrifying 9/11 terror attack which happened in 2001.

