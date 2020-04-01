Coronavirus France: Former Marseille President Pape Diouf Dies Due To Coronavirus

Former Marseille president Pape Diouf passed away at the age of 68 after being a battle with coronavirus. The official Twitter account of Marseille shared the news. The tweet read “It is with great sadness that Olympique de Marseille learned of the death of Pape Diouf. Pape will remain in the hearts of the Marseillais forever, as one of the great architects in the club’s history."
It is with great sadness that Olympique de Marseille learned of the death of Pape Diouf.— Olympique de Marseille (@OM_English) March 31, 2020
We send our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/oASMjZJ8rI
Pape Diouf was a journalist and a football agent before he became the president of Olympique de Marseille. He served as Marseille's president between 2005 and 2009. It is known that Pape Diouf was a football devotee and that he spent his whole life for the development of the sport and in service of the game.
MON PAPA,GRAND PERE ,MON MENTOR ❤️🤲🏽RIP PAPE DIOUF pic.twitter.com/3niiMvzyBt— André Ayew (@AyewAndre) April 1, 2020
Absolutely heartbroken 💔— Jordan Ayew (@jordan_ayew9) April 1, 2020
Rest in Peace Pape Diouf - My uncle, father, grandfather & godfather.
My mentor 🙏🏾 I can’t thank you enough for all you did for me, Andre, my father and my family. Today is one of the saddest days of my life to hear of your passing. 💔💔 xx pic.twitter.com/vPIVnv3MkP
Profondément attristé d'apprendre la perte de Pape Diouf. 😔— Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) March 31, 2020
Toutes nos pensées et nos prières à sa famille. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/2FEE7zOaez
Peu de personnes dans le monde du football m’ont touché ou on eu un impact comme tu as pu l’avoir dans ma vie ou dans ma carrière. Tu as toujours été un mentor, tu as été mon premier agent, tu as été mon président… https://t.co/NXbPUxwzlj— Samir Nasri Official (@SamNasri19) March 31, 2020