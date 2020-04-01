Coronavirus France: Former Marseille President Pape Diouf Dies Due To Coronavirus

Former Marseille president Pape Diouf passed away at the age of 68 after being a battle with coronavirus. The official Twitter account of Marseille shared the news. The tweet read “It is with great sadness that Olympique de Marseille learned of the death of Pape Diouf. Pape will remain in the hearts of the Marseillais forever, as one of the great architects in the club’s history."

Coronavirus France: Marseille pen down tweet for Pape Diouf

It is with great sadness that Olympique de Marseille learned of the death of Pape Diouf.



Pape will remain in the hearts of the Marseillais forever, as one of the great architects in the club's history.



We send our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/oASMjZJ8rI — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_English) March 31, 2020

Coronavirus France: Pape Diouf role in Marseille

Pape Diouf was a journalist and a football agent before he became the president of Olympique de Marseille. He served as Marseille's president between 2005 and 2009. It is known that Pape Diouf was a football devotee and that he spent his whole life for the development of the sport and in service of the game.

Coronavirus France: Players pay their tribute to Pape Diouf

MON PAPA,GRAND PERE ,MON MENTOR ❤️🤲🏽RIP PAPE DIOUF pic.twitter.com/3niiMvzyBt — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) April 1, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken 💔

Rest in Peace Pape Diouf - My uncle, father, grandfather & godfather.

My mentor 🙏🏾 I can’t thank you enough for all you did for me, Andre, my father and my family. Today is one of the saddest days of my life to hear of your passing. 💔💔 xx pic.twitter.com/vPIVnv3MkP — Jordan Ayew (@jordan_ayew9) April 1, 2020

Profondément attristé d'apprendre la perte de Pape Diouf. 😔

Toutes nos pensées et nos prières à sa famille. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/2FEE7zOaez — Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) March 31, 2020