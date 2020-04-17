COVID-19 Pandemic: Person-to-person Infection Rate Drops To 0.7 In Germany

Each coronavirus-infected person in Germany is infecting fewer than one other person, according to recent data by disease control agency Robert Koch Institute. Germany currently has more than 137,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 4,052 lives in the country. However, as per the data, the person-to-person infection rate has dropped to 0.7.

Germany, which is Europe’s biggest economy, is looking to ease lockdown measures as the infection rate has been dropping. German chancellor, Angela Merkel, also said that the coronavirus pandemic was slowing down in the country and the government has also prevented hospitals from being overwhelmed. With an infection rate of around 1.0, Merkel said that the country is set to allow some shops to resume businesses from April 20 and will also allow schools to reopen from May 4.

READ: Germany Set To Ease Coronavirus Lockdown, Schools To Re-open From May 4

While talking to regional leaders via video-conferencing, Merkel reportedly said that the curve of infections has got flatter, but it still has to be in a shape that doesn’t overburden the German health system. She added that even if the country assumes that one person infects 1.1 other, they would reach the limits of what the health system and intensive care beds can mange in October. However, she added that the caution should be the ‘watchword, not over-confidence’.

Merkel reportedly also said that the country has achieved interim success but rushing ahead would be the wrong thing to do right now. Though the country is easing lockdown measures, rules will remain in force preventing groups of more than two people from gathering in public, other than family groups who live together. Large public events will still remain banned until August 31.

READ: Germany Records Its Highest Single-day Tally Of COVID-19 Deaths, 315 In 24 Hrs

Coronavirus outbreak

Germany has made it compulsory for people to wear face masks while coming out of their homes. Germany is one of the few countries that have managed to bend the curve successfully as the number of deaths is just above 4,000 in the country, which is way behind compared to its friends in the region. According to data by worldometer, more than 81,000 people have recovered in Germany. As of April 17, there are more than 51,000 active coronavirus cases in Germany, of which 4,288 patients remained under critical condition.

(Image source: AP)

READ: Germany Plans Cautious 1st Steps To Restart Public Life

READ: Germany To Extend Virus Curbs To May 3: State Govt Sources

