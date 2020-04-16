Germany Records Its Highest Single-day Tally Of COVID-19 Deaths, 315 In 24 Hrs

Germany on April 15 for the first time recorded more than 300 deaths in a 24 hour span due to coronavirus. According to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany logged in 315 deaths in the past 24 hours, which is its highest single-day tally since the disease first broke out in December last year. According to reports, 2,866 new infections were reported on the same day taking the total confirmed cases in the country to 1,34,753. So far, over 3,800 people have lost their lives in Germany, which is a much smaller number if compared to its friends in the region.

Media reports suggest that Germany has successfully treated 4,500 patients in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovered tally to 77,000. As of April 15, there were more than 53,000 active coronavirus cases in Germany, of which 4,288 patients remain under critical condition. In the past few weeks, Germany has been reported fewer COVID-19 cases compared to other hardest-hit European countries like the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain. Germany like most parts in the world has shut down its non-essential businesses, educational institutions, bars and restaurants in order to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly Coronavirus infection has claimed more than 1,35,000 lives across the world and has infected over 20,90,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy, Spain, the US, UK, Iran, Germany and France surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. China has now finally been able to bend its curve as it has successfully put a halt in the new cases. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

