COVID-19 Restrictions Left 2.7 Million Migrants Stranded Worldwide: UN

The United Nations on October 9 said that more than 2.7 Million migrants have been stranded due to the restrictions which were put to battle the novel coronavirus. The UN's International Organization for Migration urged on the need for effective international cooperation in order to resolve the migrant crisis. In a report, IOM said, “â€¯Effective international cooperation is urgently needed to address the circumstances of millions of migrantsâ€¯stranded worldwide due to mobility restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19”.

Migrant crisis due to novel coronavirus

IOM Director General, António Vitorino, said in a statement, “Theâ€¯scope and subsequent enforcement of tens of thousands of mobility restrictions including border closures and nation-wide lockdowns related to COVID-19 requiresâ€¯states to reach out to their neighbours and to migrants’ countries of origin to address their needs and vulnerabilities”. The report that came out on October 9 reveals various ‘scopes and complexities of the challenges facing governments and people on the move at a time when at least 2.75 million* migrants are stranded.

Read: 8 Migrants Drown, 12 Missing While Trying To Reach Djibouti

Vitorino furter said, “It should be clear that migrants can be returned home in a safe and dignified manner despite the constraints imposed by COVID-19. Where governments have taken action, tens of thousands of migrants have been able to return home in a manner that takes into consideration the significant health challenges the pandemic poses. Labour corridors have been re-opened, helping to reanimate economies in both source and destination countries and dampen the economic impact of the pandemic. These are all positive steps, but we must move now to replicate these good practices more widely”.

As per the reports, IOM had calculated the figure from 382 locations in more than 101 countries. Such huge figures as being considered as a “large underestimation of the number of migrants stranded or otherwise impacted by COVID-19”. The migrants include, seasonal workers, temporary residence holders, international students, migrants who travelled for medical treatment and seafarers.

Read: COVID-19: Madrid Court Rejects 'partial Lockdown', Calls It 'harmful To Basic Rights'

(Image Credits: iom.int)

IOM also stated in the report that the organization had received a request to assist approximately 115,000 stranded migrants to return home safely. It added that it had been able to accomplish the target for more than 15,000 such people. The reports said, “The loss of livelihoods can increase vulnerabilities and expose them to exploitation by criminal syndicates, human traffickers and others who take advantage of these situations”.

Read: Guatemala Fails To Deter Migrants Moving North, President Giammattei Threatens Deportation

Also Read: Takeda's COVID-19 Plasma Treatment Enters Phase 3 Trial; First Patients Being Treated

(Image Credits: AP)