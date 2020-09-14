COVID-19: Saudi Arabia eases travel restrictions, allows people with 'valid visas'

Saudi Arabia will partially lift its suspension of International flights starting from September 16, county’s interior minister said. In addition, all restrictions on air, land and sea transportation for Saudi citizens would be ended next year “after January 1”. Saudi Arabia, which reported 325,651 cases and 4,268 fatalities till now has successfully managed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency, the ministry explained that the new rules would permit all gulf and non-Saudi residents to enter the country. However, they all need to have valid residency permits and visas and should not be infected by the coronavirus infection.

Exceptional category allowed movement

In addition to that, starting September 15, people in 'exceptional categories' would also be allowed to enter and exit from the kingdom. The category includes all essential health care workers government and military employees, embassy workers, students and people requiring medical treatment. Separately, Saudi Arabia relaxed restrictions on movement taken to contain the disease by allowing the government employees to return to work from August 30.

The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said that flexible working hours and work from home for up to 25 per cent of workers will continue. An official at the ministry reportedly said that the decision was taken after reviewing the health reports and data of the country’s cities and governorates.

To ensure the safety of all the employees returning to work soon, the ministry added that the people should follow measures and health guidelines during working hours. The decision excludes groups most at risk of infection. The employees at high-risk would be allowed to work remotely. Saudi Arabia closed workplaces and offices in most government and private sectors during the early spread of the virus.

Image credits: PTI