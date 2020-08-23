Saudi Arabia: Employees To Return To Work From August 30 Amid Pandemic

As COVID-19 wreaks havoc across the world, many nations imposed strict lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus. Public places, restaurants, workplaces and hotels also faced the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Saudi Arabia is now relaxing restrictions on movement taken to contain the disease by announcing that government employees will return to work from August 30.

As per several reports, The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said that flexible working hours and work from home for up to 25 per cent of workers will continue. An official at the ministry reportedly said that the decision was taken after reviewing the health reports and data of the country’s cities and governorates.

Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al Rajhi, took to Twitter to share the news.

To ensure the safety of all the employees returning to work soon, the ministry added that the people should follow measures and health guidelines during working hours. The decision excludes groups most at risk of infection. The employees at high-risk would be allowed to work remotely. Saudi Arabia closed work places and offices in most government and private sectors during the early spread of the virus.

The Saudi Ministry to resume camel racing amid COVID-19

As per reports, the ministry official also added that heads of entities or whoever they delegate have the right to apply remote work for a number of employees, provided that a number of conditions are complied with. The ministry official also said that biometric clocks which require employees to punch in and out using a fingerprint should remain suspended.

Reportedly, the official source also stressed upon the need to adhere to the preventive protocols and follow restrictions in workplaces published on the website of the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control. As per reports, the ministry will also allow camel racing to resume with proper precautions in place.

On August 23, Saudi Health Ministry announced 184 fresh coronavirus cases. Saudi Arabia has recorded a total number of 306,370 cases so far, with 3,619 fatalities. The nation’s recoveries rose to 78,441 with 1,374 new recovered cases.

