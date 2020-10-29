COVID-19: 'Second Wave' In Russia Won't Last More Than 3 Weeks, Says Health Official

The sudden increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Russia may end in three weeks, Vladimir Chulanov, the chief infectiology official in the Russian Health Ministry was quoted as saying by ANI. Russia, in what is being called the second wave of coronavirus, recorded +17,717 new cases on October 29, pushing the nationwide total to 1,581,693. In addition, a total of 27,301 have died due to COVID-19.

"We expect this second rise [in the number of coronavirus cases] not to last for a long time. Yes, it will last longer than the first one because it is of a bigger scale, in principle. However, it is unlikely to last longer than two or four weeks ... It is likely to long for three weeks, the situation may stabilize then," Chulanov said

When asked about a possible third wave, he said that it was too easy to make any forecasts on this issue. On October 27, President Putin mandated the nationwide use of masks. With COVID-19 cases rising at over 15,000 a day, the country's health agency ordered all Russians to wear masks in crowded public spaces, including public transport, and in closed spaces like taxis and elevators, reported FoxNews.

Student mobilised

Meanwhile, around 300 students from medical universities in Samara have been rushed into tackled overwhelming cases. The combined shifts in Intensive Care Units, ambulances, and clinics with studies that were moved online due to the rise of coronavirus cases in the region, AP reported. Russian authorities have lifted most of the virus-related restrictions over the summer and have said there were no immediate plans to impose a second lockdown or shut down businesses despite the resurgence.

Image: AP