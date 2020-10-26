Joe Biden Dubs Russia 'biggest Threat' To US Security, Calls China 'biggest Competitor'

The Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden on October 25 said that the biggest security threat to the United States is Russia. Biden, while talking to CBS News's Norah O'Donnell, said that Russia is the biggest threat to the security of the United States and in terms of breaking the country's alliances. The former vice-president further dubbed China as the "biggest competitor", adding that the handling of the relationship will determine whether Washington and Beijing remain competitors or end up being in more serious competition relating to force.

'Never took a single penny'

When asked if he has ever taken money from Russia as alleged by US President Donald Trump, Biden dismissed by saying he has not taken "a penny" from any foreign source and claimed that Russia doesn't want to see him win the November election. Biden's opponent Trump has been accusing him of taking $3.5 million through Russian President Vladimir Putin and alleging that his son Hunter maintains a close business relationship with the wife of former Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov, which the Democratic leader denies.

Biden has for long claimed that Russia is trying to meddle in the US election and is trying to secure a win for Donald Trump, even accusing the president of being Putin's puppet. According to US intelligence reports, Russia had interfered in the 2016 US Presidential election, which saw Donald Trump get to the highest chair in the country. Critics argue that Trump's approach towards Russia and Putin has always been a soft one ever since he became the president of the US.

Meanwhile, when Vladimir Putin was asked to comment about Trump's allegation that Russia had paid huge sums of money to Biden, the former KGB officer responded by saying, "no comment". Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on October 23, while commenting on the final presidential debate in the US, said that it seemed Trump and Biden were competing to prove who disliked Russia more, reiterating the earlier stance of his country that the West is a victim of Russophobia.

