COVID-19: Shanghai And Beijing Allow Students To Return To School After Months Of Lockdown

In the latest measure to ease coronavirus restrictions in China, students have been allowed to return to school in Shanghai and Beijing. According to reports, students in their middle and high school were allowed to return to school in Shanghai, while only high school students preparing for University entrance exams were allowed to attend classes in Beijing. The lastest ease in restrictions came months after Chinese authorities shut all schools and universities in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Schools across the country opted for online learning after a lockdown was announced in January. As per reports, high schools in the epicentre Wuhan will be allowed to reopen from May 6. China's Ministry of Education informed that students will be checked for their temperatures at the gates of the schools, where tents have been set up at the entrance to check pupils entering the campus. The ministry said that some schools in Beijing rehearsed reopening with mock students to practice the checks that have been put in place.

Coronavirus in China

China has reportedly been able to bend its curve and control the outbreak to an extent. The total number of infections in the country hasn't recorded a surge for the fast few weeks, keeping it constant at just over 82,000. Meanwhile, the number of deaths, which was also constant for a few weeks, surprisingly rose by 50 percent on April 17 taking the toll from nearly 3,300 to 4,633. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the initial epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. The worldwide death toll due to coronavirus pandemic has surpassed the 2,07,000 mark with 3 million people infected as of April 27.

(Image Credit: AP)