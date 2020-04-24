New York City Will Provide 500,000 Free Halal Meals To Muslims During Ramzan: Mayor

As Muslims worldwide will be observing a month-long of fasting beginning April 23, New York Mayor Bill De Blasio has said that the city will provide 5,00,000 free halal meals for Ramadan. De Blasio while announcing the program on April 23 said that since mosques that provide meals to poor to break the fast are not functioning because of coronavirus lockdown, the city will ensure that the members of the community get free halal meals.

Great gesture

The New York City Department of Education is already providing free meals at 400 Meal Hubs across the city which is available daily for any New Yorker. The Department in a statement said, "During Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, which begins Thursday, April 23 the DOE will significantly increase the supply and distribution of Halal meals at 32 DOE Grab & Go sites across all five boroughs with large Muslim populations. In addition to the 32 receiving this increase, all 400+ sites will continue to have halal meals available."

We're ensuring EVERY New Yorker has the food they need.



Free halal meals are available at more than 400 sites across the city, with a 25% increase of halal meals at the sites most frequented by our Muslim communities.

New York City is the worst affected region in the United States, which is the most affected country in the world. The death toll in the city due to coronavirus outbreak has already surpassed the 20,000 mark, which is more than every other country in the world, barring Italy, Spain, and France. The United States has recorded over 8,86,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, of which 50,243 people have lost their lives. According to data by worldometer, there are more than 7,50,000 active cases in the country as of April 24 with 14,997 under critical condition.

(Image Credit: AP)