COVID-19: Singapore Becomes Most-vaccinated Country, 80% Of Population Fully Jabbed

As several parts of the world struggle to curb the spread of the highly infectious Delta Variant, Singapore has recorded the highest vaccination rate in the world. According to Singapore's health ministry, the country so far has completed 80% of the inoculations of the COVID-19 vaccine. Singapore's 80% people out of its 5.7 million population have received their full regimen of anti-COVID shots, making it the first country to have the highest vaccinated population.

COVID vaccination drive in Singapore

Singapore achieved the maximum vaccination target by implementing a 'zero transmission mode'. The small country handled the COVID-19 crisis efficiently, as the citizens strictly followed the COVID-appropriate measures. The Singapore government also continued the mass vaccination operation, which involved mobile vaccination facilities. Singapore's Health Minister, Ong Ye Kung, said in a social media post that the country achieved this rare milestone with the "collective effort of many people working behind the scenes".

He said, home vaccination was also carried out on a large scale and senior citizens were vaccinated through mobile vaccine facilities. The country now aims to complete 100% vaccination by the end of September, he added. It is pertinent to mention here that among the 80% vaccinated population of Singapore, the people were inoculated with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

According to official data, in the last 24 hours, Singapore has recorded 133 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases. Since the pandemic started, the country has recorded more than 68,000 cases along with 55 deaths. The high vaccination rate has helped the country in controlling the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Vaccinated population in other countries

India has so far administered more than 63 crore people, which means around 50% of the population has received the anti-COVID vaccine.

Japan has vaccinated 124 million people, which nearly equals 44% of the country's whole population.

The United States has administered around 367 million doses, which makes 52% of the US population immunized against COVID-19.

The UK has so far administered 90 million vaccine doses and covered 63% of the population.

China has so far has administered 2 billion doses, covering 72% of its population.

