COVID-19: Singapore To Offer Free Virus Tests To Taxi Drivers, Food Delivery Workers

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc worldwide, frontline workers like public health workers, researchers, doctors, nurses, emergency service workers, and farmers etc. have been working tirelessly in these testing times. Reportedly, in a bid to expand the COVID-19 testing regime, Singapore will offer free coronavirus tests to community groups such as taxi drivers, food delivery workers and hawkers.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) made the announcement on August 29. As per reports, the MOH, while making the announcement clarified that there has been no local evidence that suggests that these groups are a higher risk of contracting the virus. However, MOH added that they will be offered free tests due to the nature of their working environment, such as the high frequency of interactions with the public.

The MOH further stated that the costs of the novel coronavirus tests will be fully taken care of by the government, adding that concerned authorities will reach out to the community groups progressively. The MOH also stated that makeshift face coverings such as stoles, scarves, bandanas and neck gaiters should not be used, as per the recommendations of the multi-ministry task force battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MOH noted that there have been recent enquiries on the effectiveness of makeshift coverings in preventing coronavirus transmission. The MOH reiterated that these coverings might not be able to perform as effectively as purpose-built masks as they may not have a good fit around one’s nose and mouth. The ministry also stated that makeshift coverings are made from materials and cloths that are not specific for disease prevention. The ministry reportedly said that a mask should be worn such that it closely and properly covers the wearer’s nose and mouth without leaving a gap between the mask and the face.

Singapore eases border restrictions

Singapore on August 21 had eased border restrictions by announcing that it would allow visitors coming from New Zealand and Brunei from next month. According to the reports, it is the nation’s first step resuming leisure travel since it closed its borders to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Reportedly, the country which currently only allows official and business travel to selected nations added that it would allow students to travel for study overseas if distance learning program is not available. The new measure would be effective from September 1 along with several restrictions, the health ministry reportedly said.

As per several reports, Singapore on August 30 registered 54 fresh coronavirus cases. The new COVID-19 cases included eight cases from the community, seven imported, and the rest were migrant workers. As of now, Singapore has a total of 56,771 confirmed coronavirus cases. With 110 more patients recently discharged from hospitals, the total number of recovered cases now stand at 55,447.

(Image credit: AP)

