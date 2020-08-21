Singapore To Allow Visitors From New Zealand, Brunei As It Eases Border Restrictions

Singapore has announced on August 21 that it would allow visitors coming from New Zealand and Brunei from next month. According to the reports, it is the country's first step resuming leisure travel since its closed its borders to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. As per international media reports, the city-state which currently only allows official and business travel to selected countries added that it would allow students to travel for study overseas if distance learning program is not available.

The new measure would be effective from September 1 along with several restrictions, the health ministry reportedly said.

Singapore returns to new normal

Singapore started closing its borders in March and went into a strict two-month lockdown as mass outbreaks emerged in the country. According to the reports, the lockdown was lifted in June after a drop in cases to revive the travel and tourism hub as it is facing worst recession in its history.

Singapore, on August 17, announced a seven months extension of wage subsidies under the state-run scheme and a new initiative to bolster hiring in “bright spots”. The announcement was a part of a massive economic package to bolster the economy which is fast slipping into recession. Making the announcement of an economic package worth SPD eight billion in a televised address, country's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat highlighted the growing anxieties within the working class.

As per the official data, the county’s economy shrank by 6.7 per cent in the first half of the year, with a record quarterly slump in the second quarter amid a two-month circuit breaker and weak external demand. Therefore, to support those hit by the pandemic induced job loss, the lawmaker said that Jobs Support Scheme(JSS) would be extended by seven months to cover wages paid up to March 2021. The scheme was set to expire on August 31.

Image: AP