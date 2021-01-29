COVID-19: Single Shot Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Shows 66% Efficacy In Global Trial

Johnson & Johnson on January 29 said that its COVID-19 vaccine’s single-shot efficacy is 66 per cent in preventing the moderate and severe disease in a global Phase 3 trial and 85 per cent efficient against severe disease. It also said in a statement that its vaccine was 72 per cent effective against moderate and severe disease in the United States. However, the interim analysis has revealed striking different results from the ones developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

It might reportedly further give pause to people uncertain about which jab to get or when they shall be administered. The COVID-19 vaccines that are already in the market have shown efficacy as high as 95 per cent with even higher in some cases. Alex Gorsky, Chairman, Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson said he is “proud” and termed it a “critical milestone”.

"Among all participants from different geographies and including those infected with an emerging viral variant, Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate was 66% effective overall in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, 28 days after vaccination. The onset of protection was observed as early as day 14. The level of protection against moderate to severe COVID-19 infection was 72% in the United States, 66% in Latin America and 57% in South Africa, 28 days post-vaccination,” the company said.

‘We are proud’

Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky said in a statement that the company is “proud” and noted that the US firm embarked on the global campaign of combatting the COVID-19 vaccine by developing jabs that are effective against the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. He also said that the company’s goal was to find a simple and effective solution for the largest number of people possible to limit the spread of the highly-infectious disease to a greater extent.

“Johnson & Johnson embarked on the global effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago, and has brought the full force of our capabilities, as well as tremendous public-private partnerships, to enable the development of a single-shot vaccine. Our goal all along has been to create a simple, effective solution for the largest number of people possible, and to have maximum impact to help end the pandemic,” said Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson CEO. “We’re proud to have reached this critical milestone and our commitment to address this global health crisis continues with urgency for everyone, everywhere.”

