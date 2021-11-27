COVID-19: South African Minister Says Travel Bans Over Omicron Variant 'unjustified'

South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla, on November 26, called the decision by countries to impose travel restrictions on travellers from the nation, in light of the newly discovered Omicron COVID-19 variant, 'unjustified'. He added that there is no proof of the new COVID variant being more dangerous or resistant to vaccines.

To combat the spread of the newly found variant in South African provinces, several countries across the globe have imposed travel restrictions from South African countries. US and European Union countries decided on Friday to implement a travel ban on the nation. The European Union (EU) presidency said in a statement that the 27 nations acted quickly after the EU executive advised them to be especially cautious in dealing with the variant until it was evident how serious of a threat it was.

Joe Phaahla was quoted by Sputnik as saying, "We want to assure South Africans and other people elsewhere in the world that we believe some of the reactions has actually been unjustified, referring here specifically to the reaction of countries in Europe, the UK, a number of other countries. The reaction of some countries in terms of imposing travel bans and such measures are completely against the norms and standards as guided by the World Health Organization."

WHO warns nations against 'overreaction'

The South African minister said that while the new strain has been identified and shown to be highly altered, there is still no evidence that it is more harmful than other strains. A WHO panel has designated the Omicron as a highly transmissible Variant of Concern (VoC). WHO, however, has warned countries against 'overreaction' and recommended governments perform field investigations and laboratory assessments where capacity exists to increase understanding of COVID-19 VoCs.

Cases of the new COVID variant have been detected in Israel, Hong Kong, and Belgium, according to reports released Friday morning. The EU declared on Twitter that a committee of health experts from all 27 EU nations decided on the need to activate the emergency 'break and impose' temporary restrictions on all travel into the EU from South African nations. The United Kingdom also said on Thursday that flights from seven African countries, including South Africa, will be temporarily suspended beginning midday Friday. According to Phaahla, the decision was made without consulting South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: Pixabay)