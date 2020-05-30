COVID-19 Pandemic: South Korea Postpones Reopening Of Schools

Amid their ongoing battle with the coronavirus pandemic, many Asian nations are looking forward to restarting the economy and make up for the loses they suffered in the first quarter of 2020. South Korea, which shares the border with China, recently announced postponing the reopening of more than 800 schools. Kindergarten, as well as some primary and secondary school students, were due back from May 28, in the latest phase of school reopenings. However, the opening of a total of 838 schools, located in harder-hit areas, have been postponed.

The Asian nation, currently with 11,441 cases is facing a second wave after fresh cases emerged in Seoul. The country’s easing of lockdown went reverse as officials, on May 30, closed parks, galleries, museums for two more weeks. Meanwhile, in the Philippines, the authorities have unveiled a plan to ease down restrictions despite surging positive cases. As per John Hopkins University, the island nation has reported 16,634 cases as of now.

However, according to the new rules starting from June 1, the capital city of Manila will reportedly allow gatherings of up to ten people and free movement in and out of the city as long as travellers wear masks and keep their distance. In addition to that, workplaces, shops and some public transport would also be allowed to reopen.

Japan restarts economy

Earlier this week, Japan also lifted the nationwide state of emergency which was imposed earlier in April to stem the spread of COVID-19. According to reports, the decision was made looking at the declining number of coronavirus cases. However, the officials have warned that caution was necessary to prevent a second wave. Currently, the island nation has over 16,687 positive cases while a total of 887 people have lost their lives due to the infection, according to the latest data by John Hopkins University

The lethal respiratory infection, which emerged in Wuhan, China has now spiralled to infect 59,31,963 people across the world with a majority in mainland USA, Also, out of the total 3,65,051 people have died in over 188 counties. Asia which is struggling to revive its economy has reported 1,085,667 cases and 29,756 fatalities.

