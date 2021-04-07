COVID-19: Thailand's Transport Minister Tests Positive, Other Leaders Self Isolate

At least 10 Thai cabinet ministers and dozens of other lawmakers said they were self-isolating after coming into contact with coronavirus cases. Thailand has been tightly gripped by respiratory infection but the caseload is low as compared to other neighbouring nations. However, on April 7, the country’s Transport Minister Saksiam Chidchob tested positive, sending a whole lot of lawmakers into quarantine.

Talking to local television, Chidchob revealed that he had contracted the virus. Soon afterwards, his Bhumjaithai Party asserted that other ministers, lawmakers and coalition politicians had also been in contact with confirmed cases and therefore, will self isolate. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha acknowledged the surging infection in the country and changed his cabinet meeting format to virtual.

Surging cases

COVID-19 infections in the southeast Asian state picked pace earlier this month with Bangkok witnessing a dramatic surge in its caseload. According to the latest tally by John Hopkins University, Thailand has reported over 29,905 cases and 95 fatalities. Last week, the country started a rigorous vaccination campaign in the resort island of Phuket in order to kick start the stagnant tourism industry. The residents of Phuket were allowed to jump the queue during the mass inoculation drive to speed up the Thai government’s goal of vaccinating at least 460,000 people by July 1, in order to fully reopen the island to overseas tourists latest by October.

Thailand also scrapped the quarantine measures for the travellers to revive the tourism sector, allowing the foreign nationals to be able to roam, explore cafes and establishments freely without restrictions. The administration also relaxed the border measures to uplift the devastated tourism sector and attract foreign visitors.

A spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tanee Sangrat, told the Associated Press that the travellers entering the country — Thais, and non-Thais — are no longer required to have fit-to-fly documents issued by Thai consulates effective April 8. Although, a negative covid test result will be mandatory to produce. Meanwhile, those who are immunized will be required to show the certificates approved by the Thai FDA and the World Health Organization.

Image Credits: Pixabey/MyEmbBangkok