COVID-19: Tokyo Continues To Witness Rise In Coronavirus Cases Amid Olympics 2020

Tokyo, under state of emergency hosting the Olympics 2020 confirmed 4,566 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Japan has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19

The Japanese capital continues to witness a rise in COVID-19 cases. Tokyo, under state of emergency hosting the Olympics 2020 confirmed 4,566 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, August 7. The capital city reported over 4,000 Coronavirus cases for the fourth day in a row. 

Tokyo witnesses rise in COVID-19 cases

According to Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the number of people hospitalised in Tokyo due to COVID-19 has reached 3485. The number of new COVID-19 cases associated with Olympics 2020 has reached 430 after 26 people tested positive on Saturday, reported Kyodo News citing the organising committee. As per the report, no athlete tested positive for the third straight day, as the government has put Tokyo and some other parts of Japan under state of emergency.

The latest figures come a day after Japan touched the grim milestone of one million coronavirus infections on Friday, August 6. Even as Tokyo continues to register a rise in COVID-19 cases, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, on Friday, said that the Olympics were not the reason for the massive spike. Addressing a conference in Hiroshima on Friday, Suga denied any connection between the Games and the rise in COVID-19 cases. The Japanese Prime Minister Office in a tweet informed that "The Delta variant of the virus is said to have a degree of infectivity far beyond that of the strains we have battled thus far. I ask all citizens to take actions being particularly mindful of the risk of infection. Administration of vaccines is making steady progress". 

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay

