COVID-19: Travellers Vaccinated With Covaxin Can Enter Canada From November 30

In a key development, travellers who have been vaccinated with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin have been given a green signal to enter Canada from November 30. The Canadian government announced that they will now accept travellers vaccinated with three additional COVID-19 vaccines approved for use by the World Health Organization (WHO). Travellers fully vaccinated with Sinovac, Covaxin and Sinopharm have been allowed by the Canadian authorities to travel to Canada from November 30.

Travellers vaccinated with Covaxin can enter Canada

Currently, people who have been inoculated against COVID-19 with Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines have been permitted to enter Canada. Furthermore, the Canadian government in the latest guidelines informed that travellers who have been fully vaccinated can enter the country and who re-enter the country within 72 hours of leaving are not required to show a pre-entry molecular test result from 30 November. The new guideline will also apply to children below the age of 12, irrespective of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. This change applies to Canadians, permanent residents and individuals registered under the Indian Act and accompanying children below the age of 12.

“Starting November 30, 2021, Canadians or individuals who have right of entry, qualify as fully vaccinated travellers and who re-enter Canada within 72 hours of leaving, won’t have to provide a pre-entry molecular test result. This will also apply to their accompanying children under 12, regardless of whether or not the children are vaccinated,” Canadian government said in the latest guideline.

As per the Canadian government, travellers will qualify as fully vaccinated if they have received both the doses of vaccine accepted by the government of Canada or a mix of 2 accepted vaccines or at least 1 dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The travellers who have received the second dose of vaccine at least 14 days prior to the day they are landing in Canada. The latest development comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) approved Covaxin for emergency use on November 3.

WHO approves Covaxin

The World Health Organisation on November 3, announced granting emergency use listing (EUL) status to Bharat Biotech developed Covaxin. The WHO in the press release informed that the Covaxin was assessed under the WHO EUL procedure based on the review of data on quality, efficacy and safety. The global public health body's Technical Advisory Group (TAG) had determined that the vaccine meets WHO's standards for protection against COVID-19. Covaxin was also reviewed by WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) and it had recommended the use of the vaccine in two doses, with a dosing interval of 28 days or four weeks in all age groups 18 and above.

(Image: AP/Unsplash/Representative)