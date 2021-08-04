COVID-19: UK Researchers Suggest Additional Vaccine Shot To Counter Delta Variant

With the steep rise in COVID-19 cases due to the highly contagious delta variant, the latest data from the REACT-1 study on COVID-19 spread across England, suggested another shot of COVID vaccine. According to the study of samples from about 98,000 people in England, the ongoing third wave of the coronavirus has affected both unvaccinated and those who had already taken both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. In a major blow to the vaccination drive, the study noted that the effectiveness of the COVID vaccine has dropped significantly to 49 per cent, around 15 per cent less than the study claimed a month ago. It also noted that the protection against the development of coronavirus symptoms was 59 per cent down from 83 per cent reported in an earlier study.

"The latest findings from the REACT-1 study indicate that the increasing prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection that we have seen in this country since May 2021 has been driven by the Delta variant and infections in young, unvaccinated people. The data also shows that vaccines (in this case self-reported rather than confirmed vaccination status) are contributing to a decrease in SARS-CoV-2 transmission and symptomatic illness," noted Dr Tom Wingfield, Senior Clinical Lecturer and Honorary Consultant Physician.

COVID infection three times lower in fully vaccinated people

The author noted that Israel, UK and the US are among the top countries that have immunised their citizens against the covid virus, yet the delta prevalent delta variant has devastated the country. However, the researchers noted that the chances of contracting the delta variant become three times less among those who have taken both doses of the vaccine. The researcher said that the findings, when coupled with other studies demonstrating the impact of coronavirus vaccines on reducing hospitalisation and death from Covid-19, are encouraging.

Current vaccines continue to give a relatively high degree of protection

"While hospitals remain extremely busy with people requiring care for Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 illnesses, it appears that rates of hospitalisation nationally may have reached a plateau. This is in keeping with the apparent sustained reduction in community SARS-CoV-infection rates we have seen in government figures over the past few weeks," said Dr Wingfield. "Whilst natural infection does provide immunity, is possible that this is relatively short-lived. Therefore, I would urge all eligible people to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible, even if you have recently been infected, so that we can continue to keep this virus under control.”

(With inputs from the statement of REACT-1 researchers)

(Image Credit: AP/PTI)