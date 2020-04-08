COVID-19: UN Suspends Deployment Of Troops, Police For Peacekeeping Until June 30

In the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the United Nations has announced the suspension of rotation and deployments of its uniformed personnel, including the individual officers, police, troops for peacekeeping units until June 30. The international news agency quoted the spokesperson of UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric on April 7 that the peace-keeping body’s main priority remains to ensure “COVID-19-free status” of the uniformed personnel coming to remove the risk of infection. The most recent decision by the UN has been reportedly sent to all countries that contribute military and police to the places for the organisation’s operations of peacekeeping.

"Our priorities are to ensure the COVID-19-free status of incoming uniformed personnel and mitigate the risk that UN peacekeepers could be a contagion vector and simultaneously maintain our operational capabilities," ANI quotes Dujarric. “A few, limited exceptions may be considered to continue to deliver on the mandate, but only in extenuating circumstances on the basis of strict conditions to prevent the spread of the virus.”

ICJ suspends all hearings, meetings

As the death toll and infections of coronavirus continue to spike around the globe, the UN's top court, International Court of Justice, has extended the suspension of all judicial meetings or hearings until May 31. The official statement released on April 7 said that even visits would be cancelled in a bid to stem the further spread of COVID-19. However, ICJ said the pandemic will constantly be monitored which will direct their future decisions.

PRESS RELEASE: given the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, the #ICJ has decided to extend to 31 May the period during which no hearings or judicial meetings of the Court will be held. Visits are also cancelled https://t.co/25IEzGWf1J pic.twitter.com/I67DBlZOWC — CIJ_ICJ (@CIJ_ICJ) April 7, 2020

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 82,096 lives worldwide as of April 8. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,431,973 people. Out of the total infections, 302,209 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

