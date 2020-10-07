COVID-19 vaccine 'may be' available by the end of 2020: WHO chief

A vaccine against the coronavirus may be ready by the end of this year, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on October 6, giving hope to thousands awaiting a cure for the deadly viral infection. Speaking at an executive board meeting on the pandemic, the General Secretary reckoned that there was “hope” that people might have a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this year. His remarks come as the deadly virus has infected over 35,675,704 and killed 1,047,220, the latest tally by John Hopkins University revealed.

Nine vaccine candidates

At present, a total of nine vaccines are in the pipeline of WHO-led COVAX global vaccine facility that aims to distribute vaccine globally. Last month, Ghebreyesus said that countries must join the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVAX vaccine program latest by September 18, adding, that the new deadline would help ensure that immunizations are "fairly and efficiently distributed". So far, over 92 lower-income nations have sought assistance via the COVAX facility, WHO director-General said. Further, he urged the rich nations who haven't joined yet to “confirm intentions” if they wanted to be a part of the ACT Accelerator Facilitation Council’s initiative, latest by the end of the week. “But we must not wait for the vaccine, we must work with the tools we have,” he insisted.

WHO’s ACT-Accelerator is an up-and-running, global collaboration to accelerate the development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines. It was launched on 24 April 2020 by WHO with the European Commission, France, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and supported by the UN Secretary-General and multiple Heads of Government.

