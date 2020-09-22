COVAXIN: Three Medical Colleges In Punjab To Volunteer For Phase Three Trials

As the COVAXIN, India's vaccine against the COVID-19 would be entering the third stage of human trials on October 15, the government of Punjab, in an official statement on Tuesday announced that three medical colleges in the state would be participating in the same.

While the trials would be in motion, all of the volunteers shall be getting two doses of the inactivated virus injection on the first and 28th day.

While giving directions to the Medical Education and Research Department of the state, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh added that all the safety measures, which would be necessary while conducting the process, shall be adhered to sternly.

Punjab’s 3 Govt Medical Colleges will participate in Phase 3 trials of #COVAXIN being tested by Bharat Biotech Ltd in collaboration with @ICMRDELHI against the #COVID pandemic. The trials are scheduled to commence from October 15.https://t.co/JB0A70mrBC — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) September 22, 2020

Stringent measures were issued by CM Singh to ensure that those who belonged to the economically weaker strata of the society won't be under any pressure to participate in the trials without them saying yes to it, understanding the repercussions and perils, and their awareness.

The consent of the volunteers shall hold utmost importance, added Singh.

Bharatbiotech International Limited (BBIL) has promised an insurance cover of upto Rs.75 Lacs in case any mishaps take place. Some of the aftermaths of the vaccine could include fever, intramuscular discomfort where the injection would be given, and unease.

The state, as of Tuesday had crossed the infection tally of one lakh, with 1,498 new cases, 21,661 active cases, and 2860 fatalities.

