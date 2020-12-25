COVID-19 Vaccines Can Be Modified Within Minutes To Fight New Strain, Experts Assure

Infectious disease experts are positive about authorized vaccines working against the new strain of COVID-19 virus identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa. According to The Washington Post, virologists have said that even if the new variants of COVID-19 evolve enough to beat the authorized vaccines, there should not be a problem because vaccines can be modified within minutes. The new variants of COVID-19 detected in the UK and South Africa have been termed more severe than all previous mutations since the outbreak began in 2019.

Drew Weissman, a professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine and one of the inventors of the messenger RNA technology that has been used by both Pfizer and Moderna for their vaccines, said that it is "very easy" to tweak the drugs to fight new strains of the virus.

Research on the new variants is still at its early stage and there is not enough evidence to conclude anything. However, experts have been saying for a long that the new mutations would make the virus less potent if not kill it, based on the fact that mutations in any virus weaken it and in some cases even kill the harmful pathogens. Experts and drug companies have also said that the new variants are highly unlikely to affect the current vaccines and treatments. Earlier, scientists had said that it would take years for the virus to evolve enough to game the vaccines.

New variants of COVID-19

The United Kingdom last week reported about a new variant of the COVID-19 virus that experts say spreads faster than all previous mutations. Days later South Africa also reported a similar variant in the country, warning that it contains higher viral loads and is equally lethal to young adults as opposed to earlier studies that had only placed the elderly and people with chronic diseases at high risk. The strain in South Africa has been named '501.V2 Variant' and may be responsible for the ongoing second wave in the country, as per the country's health minister.

So far, it remains unclear whether the new strains in the UK and South Africa are causing a higher mortality rate. The new strain in the UK was first identified after scientists were studying the rising cases in some of the parts of England despite restrictions. The study led them to the new strain of the virus, which turned out to be a super spreader. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been informed about the new strain, and it says there is nothing to worry about because mutations in viruses are prevalent. However, it has warned people against letting their guards down and has urged them to follow all safety protocols.

