COVID-19: London Emerges As New Virus Hotspot With 60,000 Fresh Cases In A Week

London has emerged as the new COVID-19 hotspot in the United Kingdom, as per the latest report by the Office for National Statistics. The latest report suggests that the infection in the UK continues to rise as 1 out of 85 people were infected by the coronavirus last week. The report says, “we estimate 645,800 people (95% credible interval: 610,100 to 683,100) within the community population in England had the coronavirus (COVID-19), equating to around 1 in 85 people (95% credible interval: 1 in 90 to 1 in 80)”.

Our latest estimate for England suggests the #COVID19 infection rate has continued to increase.



Around 1 in 85 people not in care homes, hospitals or other institutional settings would test positive from 12 to 18 December https://t.co/ff7bKYolNL pic.twitter.com/wS5pXGZQNZ — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) December 24, 2020

Massive surge in cases

According to the report, the percentage of positive people has increased sharply in London, the East of England and then the South East. Also, London has the highest percentage of people testing positive. The increase in percentage is for all age groups except those aged 70 years and above in whom there are early signs of a decrease. Percentage of testing positive has also increased in Wales and Northern Ireland. However, the percentage in Scotland has decreased in the recent week. The report says, “In the most recent possible time period (14 to 18 December), London, the South East, and the East of England have the highest percentages of positive cases that are compatible with the new variant of the virus”.

Read: COVID-19 Positive Person Sparks Outbreak At Work, 7 Killed And 300 Quarantined

Recently, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock called out the "irresponsible" behaviour of Londoners as stations and roads remained packed after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a strict 'Tier-4' lockdown ahead of the Christmas holidays. Stations and roads were full of people as residents of London tried to leave the city before the lockdown came into effect on Saturday. This comes as scientists remain worried about the new strain of COVID-19 which as per evidence spreads faster than previous variants. UK's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty had particularly warned against travelling while announcing Tier-4 restrictions.

Read: COVID-19: Moderna Expects Its Vaccine Candidate To Be Effective Against New UK Strain

The places where 'Tier 4' curbs have been introduced, include Kent, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Surrey (excluding Waverley), Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother and Hastings, London, and some counties in the East of England. People living in these areas are only allowed to leave home for work, childcare purposes, and exercise. The Christmas bubble policy will no longer be applicable in 'Tier 4' areas. Christmas bubbles can continue in 'Tier 1', 'Tier 2', and 'Tier 3' places with up to three households allowed to meet on Christmas Day.

Read: COVID-19: Oxford-AstraZeneca Submit Vaccine Data In UK For Approval

Also Read: COVID-19: Switzerland Approves Pfizer Vaccines, 90 Year Old Woman First To Get Shot

(Image Credits: Pixabay/AP)