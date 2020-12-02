COVID-19 Vaccines Could Be Targeted By Criminals, Interpol Issues Global Warning

Interpol on Wednesday warned law enforcement agencies across the world to be cautious against possible attacks of "all sorts" on COVID-19 vaccines. Interpol has said that attackers would try and attack facilities that are going to store COVID-19 vaccines. Interpol, while issuing an ORANGE notice, said that the attacks may take in both online and physical forms. This comes after the United Kingdom became the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ensuring safety of supply chain essential

Interpol said that some individuals have already started "advertising, selling and administering" fake vaccines. The international police organisation said that ensuring the safety of the supply chain and identifying illicit activities will be essential in the coming days as a number of COVID-19 vaccines are on the path of getting approved.

"Criminal networks will also be targeting unsuspecting members of the public via fake websites and false cures, which could pose a significant risk to their health, even their lives. It is essential that law enforcement is as prepared as possible for what will be an onslaught of all types of criminal activity linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, which is why INTERPOL has issued this global warning," Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock said in a statement.

Interpol has said that apart from the life-threatening risk of falling into the trap of buying fake vaccine shots online, there is also the risk of becoming a victim of cyberattack as many of the suspected pharmacies listed online contain phishing and spamming malware.

The British government on Wednesday gave the emergency use authorisation to a vaccine developed by American firm Pfizer in partnership with German company BioNTech. Regulators in the United States and the European Union are also looking at approving the vaccine made by Pfizer as soon as possible.

(Image Credit: AP)

