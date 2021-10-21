COVID-19: WHO Calls For Increased Vaccination As 'pandemic Could Easily Drag On Into 2022'

Reiterating its call for vaccine equity, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the coronavirus pandemic will go on for a year longer than it needs to because poor countries are not getting the vaccines they need. On Wednesday, a senior leader at the global health body Dr Bruce Aylward reckoned that with the current vaccination rate, "pandemic could easily drag on into 2022". The WHO has repeatedly slandered vaccine nationalism and jab stacking by rich nations. Last year, it launched its COVAX Programme to make coronavirus vaccines more accessible to those in need.

"I can tell you we're not on track. We really need to speed it up or you know what? This pandemic is going to go on for a year longer than it needs to,” the WHO expert told reporters as per BBC.

On 21 October, the tally of vaccine doses administered across the world reached 6,696,232,660, according to John Hopkins University. While countries like Israel and America have also launched a third booster shot for their populations, many underdeveloped, developing and conflict-hit countries are still suffering from vaccine shortage. As per a report by BBC, only 5% of Africa has been immunised against the lethal respiratory infection as compared to nearly 40% on other continents.

At today's @WHO #COVID19 presser, Dr. Bruce Aylward reminds us that 56 countries did not meet the 10% vaccination target by the end of September.



The end-of-year target is 40%, and "you cannot have equity in the rollout of these vaccines without transparency," he says. pic.twitter.com/aIumQDxlQe — Global Health Strategies (@GHS) October 13, 2021

Highlighting the same, Aylward urged the first world states to give other needy countries the opportunity to procure vaccines. He asked countries like the US, the UK and Israel to give up their positions in the vaccine line so that jab developers could prioritise ‘low-income countries’. Additionally, he also asked the developed countries to ‘stocktake’ or reassess their previously made commitment to donate COVID vaccines to those in need.

India vaccinates100 crore people

India on Thursday achieved a historic feat as it has administered more than 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination jabs since the country's inoculation drive began. In order to mark the celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya arrived at Delhi Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and interacted with doctors. The country is witnessing celebrations and it is expected that announcements will be made on airplanes, ships, metros and at railway stations as India achieves its target of administering 100 crore doses.

(Image: AP)