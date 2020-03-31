COVID-19: WHO Chief Says Essential Services Should Cotinue, Releases Manual

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation on March 30 reportedly said that other essential medical services should continue. He added that even in the time when the world is focused on COVID-19, other necessary facilities like vaccine and treatment of other deadly diseases should continue.

He also revealed that the WHO has set up a practical manual to help countries manage COVID-19 treatment centres. According to reports, the manual covers the structural design of the treatment facility. It also includes the design of infection prevention system, ventilation and other systems. In an unprecedented development, the coronavirus has killed 37,817 and infected 785,797. It has now spread to 200 countries with the United States being the worst hit.

'Life-saving manual'

Talking about the manual, Ghebreyesus, said that to help countries manage coronavirus cases and maintain essential services, WHO has launched a detailed manual on how to set up and manage treatment centres for COVID-19. Lauding the manual, he said that it was a life-saving distribution manual to deal with COVID-19 surge that some nations were dealing with right now.

In another news, addressing a press briefing on Monday, Ghebreyesus opined that lockdown had to be complemented with a proper procedure of identification, quarantine, and treatment to combat COVID-19. Maintaining that movement restriction is very difficult to accept in any community, he called upon governments to continuously communicate with the citizens. According to the WHO Director-General, this was not just applicable to India but everywhere.

Ghebreyesus mentioned that the government has to address the issues of daily wage earners. He contended that this section of the population existed even in the wealthiest of countries. Furthermore, he called upon the governments to ensure the welfare of the people who have suffered a loss of income and are in desperate need of food, sanitation, and other essential services.

