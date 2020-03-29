MHA Orders States: 14-day Quarantine For Migrant Workers Who Left Homes, Waives Rent

In a move to stop the exodus of migrant workers from various states to other parts of the nation, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Saturday, has ordered all state/Union territory governments to provide an adequate arrangement of food and shelter to poor people including migrant workers in each state. The MHA also ordered all states to keep migrant workers who have moved from their homes in 14-day government quarantine facilities after thorough screening. The Centre also called the mass movement of migrant workers a 'breach of lockdown'.

Here are the MHA measures on migrant labourers

State/UT govts to provide shelter, food to poor including migrant labourers

Migrant labourers who have moved towards their home states to be kept in 14-day quarantine in government facilities after screening

All employers (industry, shops, commercial establishment) to pay wages to workers during the lockdown

On month rent to be waived by landlords of migrants

Landlord forcing students to vacate will be liable for action

On Friday, thousands of migrant workers were seen thronging the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in the hope of reaching their homes inspite of the threat of the spread of the coronavirus disease. Several workers including women and children, many also wearing protective masks - waited in long queues to board buses at the Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal. Some claimed that they had been transported to the bus stop via DTC buses under the assumption that they will be able to board buses to UP. Although the police had made people stand in three queues, there was a steady flow of migrant workers citing lack of employment due to the lockdown, creating a health hazard as the buses were packed to the hilt.

Delhi CM Kejriwal has made several appeals to the workers to stay in Delhi and not move towards their homes in UP, Bihar promising food and shelter to migrants in Delhi. But the UP government had stated that it will deploy 200 buses every 2 hours from 8 am onward at various points in the bordering districts of Delhi. Currently, India's total number of active COVID-19 cases stand at 867 with 25 deaths.