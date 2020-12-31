COVID-19: WHO Chief Asks To Ensure Equal Distribution Of Vaccine 'to Protect The World'

Marking a year since the initial discovery of coronavirus in China, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasized on the need for equal distribution of vaccines to people at risk across the globe. Urging international powers to refrain from ‘vaccine nationalism’ the director general urged nations to contribute to COVAX initiative which aims to distribute vaccines to underdeveloped and developing nations by early 2021. In addendum, he also asked people to combat “infodemic” asserting that the choice between right and wrong information was “easy”.

‘Contribute to COVAX’

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking at a virtual press briefing made an appeal to the international communities to contribute $4 billion to buy COVID-19 vaccines for distribution in lower and middle-income countries through the COVAX vaccine facility. COVAX is one of the three pillars of the Access to COVID-19 tools (ACT) Accelerator which aims at providing innovative and equitable access to COVID-19 diagnostics, treatment and vaccine. "This is the challenge we must rise to in the New Year," Tedros said in a message issued a day before the first anniversary of China reporting the first cases of pneumonia of unknown origin.

"Vaccines offer great hope to turn the tide of the pandemic. But to protect the world, we must ensure that all people at risk everywhere - not just in countries who can afford vaccines - are immunized," he said.

Combat conspiracy theories

In a video message, he urged countries to combat 'infodemics' that is miss information, conspiracy theories and attacks on science, saying "the choice is easy," and the world can "walk the last miles of this crisis together, helping each other along the way, from sharing vaccines fairly, to offering accurate advice, compassion and care" to all who need them.

Just two days ago, the World Health Organisation chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke about his personal pain over the worsening conflict in his home country of Ethiopia. While speaking at a news conference, Tedros said that the year 2020 has been “very difficult” for him. He also said that he did not know the whereabouts of many of his family members, including his younger brother.