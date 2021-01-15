COVID-19: WHO deplores 95% of COVID-19 vaccine doses limited to 10 countries

Reiterating its call for global immunization, the World Health Organization (WHO), on January 14, asserted that 95 per cent of the vaccine doses administered so far have been limited to only 10 countries. In a statement later, the European branch of the health agency also listed out the top benefactors naming the US, the UK, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Italy, Russia, Germany, Spain and Canada as the recipients of most doses. WHO has been quite vocal about its aim to vaccinate the poor and vulnerable populations across nations and has staunchly opposed “vaccine nationalism.”

'Can't afford to leave anyone'

Speaking at a virtual Press Briefing, Hans Kluge, WHO's regional director for Europe said that the organization cannot simply “afford” to leave any country, any community behind. He added that WHO was trying to get the vaccine to every country but, "it needs every country capable of contributing, donating and supporting equitable access and deployment of the vaccines, to do so." As of now, over 32 million doses of different coronavirus vaccines have been administered across the world. However, only 31 out of the 53 countries have initiated their inoculation programmes in the European and Central Asian region.

"Ninety-five per cent of the 23.5 million doses of vaccines administered globally have been administered in 10 countries. To date, 31 countries in the WHO European Region have started rolling out vaccination campaigns. Given the limited supply of vaccines, however, and the increasing burden on our health systems, prioritization of vaccination of our health workforce and the most at-risk in our communities is vital," he said in a statement.

Read: India To Play Vital Role In Equitable Distribution Of COVID-19 Vaccines Around The World: Pharma Industry

Read: COVID-19: WHO Chief Asks To Ensure Equal Distribution Of Vaccine 'to Protect The World'

WHO has launched COVAX to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines. COVAX is one of the three pillars of the Access to COVID-19 tools (ACT) Accelerator which aims at providing innovative and equitable access to COVID-19 diagnostics, treatment and vaccine. Previously, the director-general of WHO urged nations to contribute to COVAX initiative which aims to distribute vaccines to underdeveloped and developing nations by early 2021. Recently, WHO IVB Director, Kate O'Brien and Deputy Executive Director of ICDDR, Alejandro Cravioto, said that the poorest nations across the world can expect their vaccines between the end of January and middle of February.

Read: WHO Backs Equitable COVID Vaccine Access, Says Poorest Countries To Get Doses Within Weeks

Read: COVID-19: WHO Chief Asks To Ensure Equal Distribution Of Vaccine 'to Protect The World'