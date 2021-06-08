COVID-19: WHO Urges Vaccine Manufacturers To Give At Least 50% Of Doses To COVAX Programme

The World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on vaccine manufacturing companies to contribute a minimum of 50 per cent of their production to the COVAX programme. He also urged the G7 countries to contribute to the UN-backed COVID-19 vaccination programme. The WHO chief has called for a massive vaccine campaign with at least 10 per cent of the population of all countries to get vaccinated by September and at least 30 per cent by the end of the year.

Tedros urges vaccine manufacturers to contribute to COVAX

Speaking at a press conference, Tedros said that to achieve this target, the UN requires nearly 100 million doses will be needed in June and July and at least 250 million doses will be required by the end of September. He said that "we see a two-track pandemic", some of the countries have high vaccination rates while many countries still face a dangerous situation. He urged pharmaceutical companies that are manufacturing vaccines to contribute a minimum of 50 per cent of their total production to the COVAX programme.

"I am calling on the G7 not just to commit to sharing doses, but to commit to sharing them in June and July," said Tedros. "I also call on all manufacturers to give COVAX first right of refusal on new volume of vaccines, or to commit 50 per cent of their volumes to COVAX this year," he added.

Tedros also called on companies whose vaccines rely on mRNA technology to share their knowledge with the WHO's COVID-19 access pool. As several countries are gradually lifting COVID-19 restrictions, the WHO chief, while warning against the decision, said that the surge in virus variants and its global transmission is a matter of concern and lifting restrictions too quickly could be 'disastrous' for those who are not vaccinated. He said that the number of deaths reported last week increased in three out of six WHO's six regions.

Increasingly, we see a two-track #COVID19 pandemic: many countries still face an extremely dangerous situation, while some of those with the highest vaccination rates are starting to talk about ending restrictions. Inequitable vaccination is a threat to all nations. #VaccinEquity pic.twitter.com/CGECPQVbhc — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 7, 2021

IMAGE: ANI/AP