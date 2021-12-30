COVID: How Long Are People Infectious & What Are Varied Isolation Periods Across World?

It was in December 2019, when a handful of people in the Chinese city of Wuhan fell ill in what authorities said was a “mysterious” pneumonia outbreak. Soon, it spiralled into one of the most lethal diseases that humankind has ever witnessed- the Coronavirus. The SARS-CoV-2 virus soon mutated, leading to the emergence of new variants including the Delta, Omicron. However, with new and more efficient vaccines in their arsenal, more and more countries have reduced the isolation time of COVID patients. Here is everything you need to know.

How long are people infectious?

According to health officials, an individual can be infectious for about two days before they develop Coronavirus symptoms. Meanwhile, estimates of how long a person is infectious can vary but US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that a patient with ‘mild-to-moderate COVID-19’ remains infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset. Those with severe illness can continue to be infected for 20 days.

“Most patients with more severe-to-critical illness or those who are severely immunocompromised likely remain infectious no longer than 20 days after symptom onset; however, there have been several reports of severely immunocompromised people shedding replication-competent virus beyond 20 days,” according to CDC.

What are varied quarantine rules in different countries?

US

Earlier this week, the United States (US) announced that it is slashing recommended isolation time to half from earlier ten to five days. The shortened quarantine period, according to the government, could help alleviate disruption caused by staff shortages due to increased infection.

UK

In the UK, National Health Service said that all people who test positive for COVID would have to isolate themselves for seven days. However, the lessened quarantine time is only allowed if there is a negative lateral flow on days six and seven. Also, all fully vaccinated close contacts of the patient who have tested positive are not required to self-isolate but those who are not vaccinated will have to quarantine for 10 days.

India

Indian health authorities, meanwhile, have stuck to the traditional two week quarantine period. The same rule is applicable to those diagnosed with new Omicron or the B.1.1.529 variant.

France & Germany

In France, the recommended quarantine period is that of 10 days while in Germany it is 14 days until a negative PCR test comes. Middle Eastern states including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Israel have also advised all those testing positive to isolate for 14 days.

Australia & New Zealand

Australia has also struck to two isolation policy. However, its pacific neighbour New Zealand has different isolation periods depending on their vaccination status. "The isolation period for fully vaccinated COVID-19 cases in the community is at least 10 days, including 72 hours symptom-free. The isolation period for partially vaccinated or unvaccinated COVID-19 cases are at least 14 days, including 72 hours symptom-free," according to a statement by the kiwi government.

