COVID: Singapore Reopens Borders For Travelers From 11 Countries, India Excluded From List

In a major decision made under the Singapore Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), the country has opened borders for quarantine-free travel from 6 European Countries this week. However, India was exempted from the six additions, which took the overall tally to 11.

It is to be noted, Singapore resumed international quarantine-free travel from nine countries last week. Travellers from Brunei and Germany, who were under VTL trial since September 8, now enjoy quarantine-free entry into the country. Starting from October 19, six new additions of European countries were made under the VTL namely - Denmark, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and the UK. Additionally, visitors from the US and Canada were also enlisted under a quarantine-free travel scheme. As per additional updates, travellers from South Korea will also be allowed to visit Singapore without on-arrival quarantine from November 19.

Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America are now included in the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), in addition to Brunei and Germany.



Find out more at:​ https://t.co/ww1Y8KVxkI. pic.twitter.com/ks0MquMnnD — Singapore Airlines (@SingaporeAir) October 9, 2021

Rules to enjoy quarantine-free travel

Visitors from the VTL countries will be allowed multiple transits to and from Singapore provided they comply with the rules stipulated under the scheme.

1. Travellers must fly on designated airlines, mainly operated by Singapore Airlines and German flight company Lufthansa.

2. Travellers must carry proof of double vaccination against COVID-19 by vaccines that are approved under the World Health Organisation (WHO) Emergency Use List.

3. Singapore and EU residents, who have completely recovered from COVID-19 infection and have recieved both doses or at least one dose against the virus will be allowed under the VTL scheme.

Meanwhile, passengers arriving at the Changi Airport must have to undergo a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test at least 48 hours before arrival. They will also have to take similar tests before leaving Singapore. Non-residents will have to carry for mandatory Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP), which they can apply for online at least 7 to 30 days before entering Singapore. Lastly, short-term travellers will also have to purchase travel insurance. The minimum coverage of the said insurance will be SGD 30,000 ($20,000) for any COVID-related unforeseen medical expenses that may occur while the traveller's stays in the country.

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP (representative)