Singapore Allows Quarantine-free Travel To 9 Nations; PM Suggests 'living With COVID'

Singapore on Saturday reopened its border for nine nations amid the COVID-19 pandemic still soaring across the globe. As per the latest travel guidelines, Singapore has allowed vaccinated travellers from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain. Starting from October 19, air passengers from the said nine countries will not be required to adhere to the quarantine rules if the COVID-19 test came out negative. Notably, India is still not a part of Singapore’s new travel lane arrangement.

The official website stated, “No vaccinated travel lane arrangement for travellers departing from India". It further read, "Non-Singapore Citizens and permanent residents with travel or transit history through India in the 14 days before arrival are currently not allowed to enter Singapore.”

Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America are now included in the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), in addition to Brunei and Germany.



Find out more at:​ https://t.co/ww1Y8KVxkI. pic.twitter.com/ks0MquMnnD — Singapore Airlines (@SingaporeAir) October 9, 2021

Singapore PM suggests 'living with COVID'

Travel from Singapore to the nine countries can be on any Singapore Airlines flight but travel from the nation must be part of the designated Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights. Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as per BBC, said that it was time to pursue the “strategy of living with COVID-19.” He also noted that the so-called vaccinated travel lanes established previously with Germany and Brunei were successful and hence, it would be extended to nine other nations.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore had stringent COVID-19 guidelines to tackle the pandemic. Even though Coronavirus-related fatalities in the country remain comparatively low, the strict lockdown wavered the South Asian island’s status as a business and aviation hub. In a televised address, Singaporean PM also said that the Delta variant made it evident for the people that the Coronavirus will not be going away. He added that the “new normal” included life with vaccinations, social distancing measures coupled with careful monitoring.

"It will take us at least three months, and perhaps as long as six months, to get there," he said adding that a likely increase in Coronavirus cases would be monitored specifically that would emerge once the restrictions are eased. He noted that the expansion in the arrangement with other nations with a balanced number of cases would “keep us connected to global supply chains and help to preserve Singapore's hub status.”

IMAGE: Unsplash